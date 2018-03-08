Canada's Tyler Tardi advances to world junior curling semifinals
Langley, B.C., based rink will have hammer when it plays U.S. on Friday
Canada's men's team joined the women in the playoffs with a pair of victories Thursday at the 2018 world junior curling championships.
Tyler Tardi's rink from Langley, B.C., beat Russia 7-5 in the morning draw, then capped round-robin play with a 4-2 win over Germany.
Canada finished second in the round-robin standings at 7-2 and will face the United States in the semifinals on Friday.
The Americans also finished at 7-2 but lost to the Canadians in the preliminary round, so Canada will start with the hammer in the semifinal.
Host Scotland, which ran the round-robin table and finished 9-0, will take on Switzerland in the other semifinal.
Kaitlyn Jones shoots for 1st
In women's competition, Kaitlyn Jones and her Halifax team entered Thursday assured of a playoff berth, but still had a shot to finish first in the standings. But defending champion Sweden completed its 9-0 undefeated run with an 8-6 win over the Canadians in the afternoon draw.
Canada finished second at 7-2 and will face China in the semifinals of Friday. Sweden will take on Norway.
The finals are scheduled for Saturday.
