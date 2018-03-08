Canada's Tyler Tardi advances to world junior curling semifinals

Canada's men's team joined the women in the playoffs with a pair of victories Thursday at the 2018 world junior curling championships.

Tyler Tardi's rink from Langley, B.C., beat Russia 7-5 in the morning draw, then capped round-robin play with a 4-2 win over Germany.

Canada finished second in the round-robin standings at 7-2 and will face the United States in the semifinals on Friday.

The Americans also finished at 7-2 but lost to the Canadians in the preliminary round, so Canada will start with the hammer in the semifinal.

Host Scotland, which ran the round-robin table and finished 9-0, will take on Switzerland in the other semifinal.

Kaitlyn Jones shoots for 1st

In women's competition, Kaitlyn Jones and her Halifax team entered Thursday assured of a playoff berth, but still had a shot to finish first in the standings. But defending champion Sweden completed its 9-0 undefeated run with an 8-6 win over the Canadians in the afternoon draw.

Canada finished second at 7-2 and will face China in the semifinals of Friday. Sweden will take on Norway.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday.