Canada's Kaitlyn Jones sweeps the day at world junior curling
Halifax rink wins both draws to sit alone in 2nd
Canada's Kaitlyn Jones picked up a pair of wins Monday at the world junior curling championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Jones and her Halifax-based team opened with an 8-3 win over the United States, then followed with a 7-4 win over South Korea in the late draw.
Canada sat alone in second in the women's standings at 4-1, behind leader Sweden (5-0).
The U.S., which later lost 9-3 to Sweden in the late draw, was third at 3-2.
Jones put the Americans away with two in the seventh end and steals of one in the eighth and ninth. Canada opened strong against South Korea with a deuce in the first end and a steal of one in the second to set up the wire-to-wire victory.
Jones returns to action Tuesday for a match against Russia.
In men's action, Tyler Tardi's foursome from Burnaby, B.C., improved to 3-1 with a 4-2 win over the United States.
Tadri's team broke open a tie with two in the seventh end and prevented the Americans form scoring the rest of the way.
Host Scotland beat Russia 10-3 to remain undefeated at 4-0. Canada and the U.S. were second at 3-1.
The Canadian men play China and Norway on Tuesday.
