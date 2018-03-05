Canadian teams suffer 1st losses at curling world juniors
Both men's and women's teams hold 2-1 record through 2 days
Canadian skip Tyler Tardi is 2-1 after falling 6-5 to Scotland at the world junior curling championship in Aberdeen, Scotland on Sunday.
Canada led by one going into the final end, but Scotland's Ross Whyte scored a deuce for the win and a 3-0 record to sit atop the standings.
Tardi and his rink from Langley, B.C. — including third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi, lead Zachary Curtis and alternate Jacques Gauthier — began Sunday with a 7-3 win over Sweden after downing Switzerland by the same score in their tournament opener.
Tardi's next draw is Monday against American Andrew Stopera (3-0).
Jones also drops 1st game
Canada's Kaitlyn Jones also has a 2-1 record on the women's side after suffering her first loss on Sunday.
Her Halifax rink of third Kristin Clarke, second Karlee Burgess, lead Lindsey Burgess and alternate Lauren Lenentine were defeated by Scotland's Rebecca Morrison 8-4 after opening with wins on Saturday against China and Turkey.
Jones next draw in Monday against Madison Bear of the United States (2-1).
The tournament semifinals for both sides goes Friday, with medal games scheduled for Saturday.
