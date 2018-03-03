Canadian teams start strong at world junior curling championships
Canada's teams enjoyed an undefeated opening day at the 2018 world junior curling championships.
Women's skip Kaitlyn Jones opens with pair of wins on Saturday
The women's team from Halifax, skipped by Kaitlyn Jones, opened with a pair of 8-5 wins over China and Turkey on Saturday.
Skip Tyler Tardi and his rink form Langley, B.C., opened the men's draw with a 7-3 win over Switzerland.
All three wins were hard fought. Jones scored two in the 10th end against China, and stole two in the 10th to put away a surprisingly tenacious Turkish foursome.
In the men's match, Canada and Switzerland were tied 3-3 going into the ninth end, before Tardi's team broke the game open with four in the penultimate end.
Tardi next takes on Sweden in Sunday's early draw. Jones follows with a match against host Scotland.
