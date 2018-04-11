Mike McEwen drops round-robin match at Players' Championship
Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Winnipeg skip Mike McEwen 6-3 in men's round-robin play Wednesday morning at the Players' Championship in Toronto.
Grand Slam of Curling event taking place in Toronto
In women's play, American Jamie Sinclair defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-1, Edmonton's Laura Crocker outscored South Korea's EunJung Kim 10-8 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni edged Calgary's Chelsea Carey 8-7.
Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday night.
The finals are scheduled for Sunday at the penultimate Grand Slam event of the season.
