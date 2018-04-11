Skip to Main Content
Mike McEwen drops round-robin match at Players' Championship

Road To The Olympic Games

Mike McEwen drops round-robin match at Players' Championship

Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Winnipeg skip Mike McEwen 6-3 in men's round-robin play Wednesday morning at the Players' Championship in Toronto.

Grand Slam of Curling event taking place in Toronto

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg's Mike McEwen, pictured here, fell 6-3 to Bruce Mouat of Scotland in round-robin play at the Grand Slam of Curling Players' Championship in Toronto on Wednesday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)
comments

Scotland's Bruce Mouat defeated Winnipeg skip Mike McEwen 6-3 in men's round-robin play Wednesday morning at the Players' Championship in Toronto.

In women's play, American Jamie Sinclair defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 7-1, Edmonton's Laura Crocker outscored South Korea's EunJung Kim 10-8 and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni edged Calgary's Chelsea Carey 8-7.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Round-robin play continues through Friday night.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday at the penultimate Grand Slam event of the season.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us