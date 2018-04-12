Jennifer Jones continues strong start at Players' Championship
Canadian skip beats Edmonton's Team Roque to improve to 3-0
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones is off to a strong start at the Players' Championship.
The reigning world champion is 3-0 to begin the sixth Grand Slam of Curling event of the season after downing Edmonton's Team Roque 8-7 in Thursday's morning draw.
Team Roque, skipped by Laura Crocker, led 7-6 going into the final end, but Jones scored a deuce for the victory. It wasn't looking good early for Jones after she gave up a four-spot in the fourth end to fall behind 6-3.
In the other early women's draws, South Korea's EunJung Kim edged Ottawa's Rachel Homan 6-5, dropping her to 0-3. Homan had her work cut out for her with an afternoon draw against Jones next on her schedule.
Also, Anna Hasselborg of Sweden got by American Jamie Sinclair 7-4, Scotland's Eve Muirhead downed American Nina Roth 6-4 while Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa toppled Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 5-3.
Jones is the defending champion at the event and has won the Players' Championship six times in her career.
On the men's side, Mike McEwen beat Jason Gunnlaugson 8-3 in an all-Winnipeg matchup for his first win of the tournament after back-to-back losses.
Scotland's Bruce Mouat eased by Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-1, Brad Gushue of St. John's N.L., downed American John Shuster 7-2 and Scotland's Kyle Smith used an extra end to beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 7-5.
Edin is the defending men's champion at the event.
Action continues at Ryerson's Mattamy Athletic Centre with round-robin play through Friday, and playoffs beginning Saturday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.