Skip to Main Content
Jennifer Jones a perfect 5-0 at Players' Championship

Road To The Olympic Games

Jennifer Jones a perfect 5-0 at Players' Championship

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones defeated South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-2 on Friday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Players' Championship.

World champ needs just six ends to defeat South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-2

The Canadian Press ·
Jennifer Jones's rink defeated South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-2 on Friday at the Players' Championship in Toronto. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)
comments

Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones defeated South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-2 on Friday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Players' Championship.

Jones, the reigning world champion, needed only six ends to complete the victory and improve to 5-0 in round-robin play.

In other early afternoon games at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, American Jamie Sinclair beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 7-3 and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson topped Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-3.

American Nina Roth defeated Edmonton's Laura Crocker 7-5 and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa downed Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-4.

In men's play Friday morning, Sweden's Niklas Edin doubled Scotland's Bruce Mouat 6-3 and Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson beat Scotland's Kyle Smith 5-3.

Calgary's Kevin Koe edged Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 6-5 and American John Shuster dumped Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 9-4.

Jones was the lone unbeaten women's skip while Koe (4-0) was the only undefeated men's skip. Two more round-robin draws were scheduled for later Friday.

The playoffs at the Grand Slam event were set to begin Saturday and the finals were scheduled for Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us