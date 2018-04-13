Jennifer Jones a perfect 5-0 at Players' Championship
World champ needs just six ends to defeat South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-2
Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones defeated South Korea's EunJung Kim 8-2 on Friday afternoon to remain unbeaten at the Players' Championship.
Jones, the reigning world champion, needed only six ends to complete the victory and improve to 5-0 in round-robin play.
In other early afternoon games at the Mattamy Athletic Centre, American Jamie Sinclair beat Calgary's Chelsea Carey 7-3 and Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson topped Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 7-3.
American Nina Roth defeated Edmonton's Laura Crocker 7-5 and Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa downed Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 7-4.
In men's play Friday morning, Sweden's Niklas Edin doubled Scotland's Bruce Mouat 6-3 and Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson beat Scotland's Kyle Smith 5-3.
Calgary's Kevin Koe edged Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 6-5 and American John Shuster dumped Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher 9-4.
Jones was the lone unbeaten women's skip while Koe (4-0) was the only undefeated men's skip. Two more round-robin draws were scheduled for later Friday.
The playoffs at the Grand Slam event were set to begin Saturday and the finals were scheduled for Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.