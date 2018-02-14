Curling gets a boost with the Winter Games in South Korea

Aside from Tessa and Scott, Cassie Sharpe and Samuel Girard, one of the biggest breakout stars of the Pyeongchang Olympics might just be a sport—curling.

Yes, it's true. The sport once considered to some to be more recreational than athletic, has experienced a new wave of interest which not only produced strong fan attendance numbers during the Games but also famously gained a high profile endorsement from Mr. T.

OLYMPIC CURLING ATTENDANCE <br><br>Curling recorded 110,267 tickets sold, which is 113.3% of the target number of 97,334.<br><br>Curling is cool, fool - <a href="https://twitter.com/MrT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MrT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> —@Devin_Heroux

Not just your grandparents hobby, winter athletes are stronger and faster than ever before. And no Olympics is complete without a good controversy and this year it surprisingly came from the curling world with Russia's Alexander Krushelnytsky's bronze medal being stripped after a producing a positive test.

Wait. A Russian athlete was accused of doping for curling? WHY DO YOU NEED PERFORMANCE ENHANCING DRUGS TO HELP YOU IN CURLING!?!? —@rainnwilson

Doping in curling.<br><br>Curling?<br><br>I'm still trying to wrap my head around this. —@IamJackBoot

#Curling may have had a boost on social media during the Games but has the sport itself really experienced an increase in participation interest? General Manger of the Leaside Curling Club in Toronto Paivi Liitela says unequivocally yes.

"I can just tell you the number of phone calls and emails we're getting is just spiraling out of control," Liitela says. "The last time the Olympics were on T.V. the number of people that attempted to register for our spring Learn to Curl program more than tripled. We're expecting the same numbers or better this year."

This spark in interest according to Liitela is coming from everyone from corporate groups wanting to rent the ice, to people looking for answers to their burning curling questions. Also the success of Canada's mixed doubles curling gold medallists, Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris, is definitely contributing to the buzz.

"Jeepers well, I had a phone call the week after Canada won the mixed doubles curling to ask if Leaside would like to have a league next season. On a Friday late afternoon a gentleman called and said, 'I've been watching the curling on T.V., can you tell me how they figure out who gets the hammer every end?' There's also a number of people calling to ask if we can put their name on a wait list to get into the club next year."

But if you're not gearing up to join a curling club any time soon, as people are demonstrating on social media, there are many ways to creatively simulate the curling experience.

Our Anglia One crew were getting in the Olympic spirit this morning by practising some Curling! <a href="https://twitter.com/BBCSport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BBCSport</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveCurling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveCurling</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HEMSheroes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HEMSheroes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterOlympics</a> 🚁🏅 <a href="https://t.co/UQ449SUXyR">pic.twitter.com/UQ449SUXyR</a> —@EastAngliAirAmb

Is my obsession with the Curling at PyeongChang 2018 affecting my cleaning technique, or am I in training for Beijing 2022? You decide!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lovecurling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lovecurling</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curlingGB?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curlingGB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PyeongChang2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PyeongChang2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/2018WinterOlympics?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#2018WinterOlympics</a> <a href="https://t.co/UlM34m7eB4">pic.twitter.com/UlM34m7eB4</a> —@TuesdayAt7