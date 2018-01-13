Skip to Main Content
Trudeau watches as North America takes Continental Cup lead

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Trudeau watches as North America takes Continental Cup lead

American skip John Shuster scored an 8-3 win in front of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Team North America's only victory Friday evening, giving his squad a 10.5 to 7.5 advantage in the race to 30.5 points at the Continental Cup.

American skip Shuster wins 8-3 in front of Canadian prime minister

The Canadian Press ·
United States skip John Shuster, pictured at an April event, won his Continental Cup match with Justin Trudeau in attendance on Friday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
comments

American skip John Shuster scored an 8-3 win in front of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Team North America's only victory Friday evening, giving his squad a 10.5 to 7.5 advantage in the race to 30.5 points at the Continental Cup.

"That was cool, man, really cool that your prime minister would show up for our curling event," Shuster said after his victory and long after Trudeau had departed. "It's a once in a lifetime chance to meet a country's leader for the players on the bench."

With Trudeau watching from the Team North America players' bench, Shuster scored two in the first end and stole singles in the next three for a 5-0 lead they nursed home to victory.

Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., fell to Sweden's Niklas Edin 5-3 while Ottawa's Rachel Homan played Sweden's Anna Hasselborg to a 6-6 tie in Friday night's other two draws.

Each game in the team play is worth one point in the overall standings to the winning team. A total of 60 points are available over the four days of competition, which features traditional team games, mixed doubles games and skins games, with the first team to reach 30.5 points declared the winner.

Edin scored deuces in the first and sixth ends to nip Gushue while Hasselborg scored twos in the second, sixth and eight ends to tie Homan and split the point available in their game.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us