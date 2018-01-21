Canadian Open: Michelle Englot upsets Jennifer Jones en route to final
Reigning Olympic gold medallist lost 10-4 in semifinals on Saturday
The finals are set at the Canadian Open.
Winnipeg's Michelle Englot toppled Sochi Olympic gold medallist Jennifer Jones 10-4 in the semifinals on Saturday to grab her spot in the championship draw at the fourth Grand Slam of Curling event of the season.
She will play Calgary's Chelsea Carey, who downed South Korea's EunJung Kim 6-4 in the other semi.
The men's final will see two European squads go at it, with Sweden's Niklas Edin facing Peter de Cruz of Switzerland.
Edin beat Calgary's Kevin Koe, who will represent Canada at the Pyeongchang Olympics next month, 6-5 in one semi while de Cruz disposed of Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 5-2 in the other.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan, Canada's women's skip at the upcoming Winter Games, lost 7-4 to Kim in the tournament quarterfinals earlier in the day.
Both the women's and men's final goes Sunday.
