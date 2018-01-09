Cheryl Bernard comes out of retirement, joins Team Homan as Olympic alternate

Cheryl Bernard has another shot at Olympic gold.

The Calgary native and Scott Pfeifer were selected on Monday as alternates for Rachel Homan's and Kevin Koe's rinks, who will represent Canada in Pyeongchang.

It’s a privilege to represent Canada at a second Olympic Games and an honour to join Team Homan! Amazing women, dedicated athletes and now I am proud to call them teammates! 🇨🇦🥌💕 <a href="https://t.co/KacfY7j4Hc">https://t.co/KacfY7j4Hc</a> —@TeamBernard

The 51-year-old skipped Canada to a silver medal at the 2010 Vancouver Games and had been working as an analyst since retiring from competition in 2014.

During her career, Bernard was a four-time provincial champion and made four appearances at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, with her best finish being in 1996 when she was a runner-up.

In 2010, Bernard picked up her lone Grand Slam victory at the Players' Championship.

Pfeifer, 41, won four Briers and three world championships playing second for Randy Ferbey's rink from 1998 to 2010.