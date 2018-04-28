Winnipeg skips McEwen, Gunnlaugson win tiebreakers at Champions Cup

Winnipeg skips Jason Gunnlaugson and Mike McEwen won tiebreaker games Saturday morning to reach the playoff round at the Champions Cup in Calgary.

Gunnlaugson scored a single in the eighth end for a 4-3 victory over Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., while McEwen doubled Saskatoon's Colton Flasch 6-3.

Quarterfinal and semifinal games in the men's and women's draws are scheduled for later Saturday at WinSport Arena.

Quarterfinals are now set at the <a href="https://twitter.com/HumptysOfficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumptysOfficial</a> Champions Cup! Times listed are in MT. | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSOC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSOC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curling?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curling</a> <a href="https://t.co/ar3N9MMXY4">pic.twitter.com/ar3N9MMXY4</a> —@grandslamcurl

The finals are set for Sunday. The Champions Cup is the final Grand Slam event of the season.