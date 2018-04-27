Hasselborg downs Homan in 6 ends at Champions Cup
Ottawa native falls 6-2 to Olympic gold medallist
Olympic gold medallist Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Ottawa's Rachel Homan 6-2 in six ends on Thursday in the ninth draw of the Champions Cup, the final stop on the Grand Slam of Curling tour.
Hasselborg (2-1) opened with the hammer and quickly earned two points. Homan, who represented Canada at the Pyeongchang Winter Games, had to draw for a single in the second and Hasselborg was also held to one in the third.
Homan (1-2) was heavy on the draw in the fourth and Hasselborg stole two points for a 5-1 lead.
Homan could only score one in the sixth end, leading to handshakes.
In other Draw 9 action, Calgary's Chelsea Carey beat Delia DeJong of Grande Prairie, Alta., 8-7.
Carey climbed to a 2-1 record while DeJong has wrapped up her round-robin with a 2-2 record and will have to see if she advances to the playoff rounds.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.