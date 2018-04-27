Canada's Colton Flasch stuns world champ Niklas Edin at Champions Cup

Saskatoon's Colton Flasch upset world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 5-3 at the Champions Cup on Friday.

Flasch opened with a deuce and never trailed in the early draw at WinSport Arena.

Glenn Howard of Tiny, Ont., edged Kurt Balderston of Grande Prairie, Alta., 6-5 in the other early men's game.

Women's world champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg posted an 8-7 win over Kaitlyn Jones of Chester, N.S., and Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Kristen MacDiarmid of Halifax 7-5.

American Jamie Sinclair scored four points in the seventh end for a 10-5 win over Switzerland's Binia Feltscher.

Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.

The competition is the final stop on the Grand Slam circuit this season.