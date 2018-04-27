Canada's Colton Flasch stuns world champ Niklas Edin at Champions Cup
Glenn Howard, Jennifer Jones also pick up wins in early draw
Saskatoon's Colton Flasch upset world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 5-3 at the Champions Cup on Friday.
Flasch opened with a deuce and never trailed in the early draw at WinSport Arena.
Glenn Howard of Tiny, Ont., edged Kurt Balderston of Grande Prairie, Alta., 6-5 in the other early men's game.
Women's world champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg posted an 8-7 win over Kaitlyn Jones of Chester, N.S., and Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden beat Kristen MacDiarmid of Halifax 7-5.
American Jamie Sinclair scored four points in the seventh end for a 10-5 win over Switzerland's Binia Feltscher.
Three more draws were scheduled for later Friday. The playoffs begin Saturday and the finals are set for Sunday.
The competition is the final stop on the Grand Slam circuit this season.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.