Coming Up
Watch the Canadian USport Curling Championships
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian USport Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta., beginning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian USport Curling Championships from Leduc, Alta., beginning on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. with action from the men's draw.
Return on Sunday as coverage resumes with the round-robin on the women's side at 3 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will provide coverage of the entire tournament which wraps up with the medal games beginning on Wednesday, March 28 at 2 p.m. ET
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.