Skip to Main Content
Watch the Canadian U Sports and Collegiate Curling Championship finals

Road To The Olympic Games

Coming Up

Watch the Canadian U Sports and Collegiate Curling Championship finals

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage as the Canadian U Sports and Collegiate Curling Championships wrap up with the finals from Leduc, Alta., starting Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Live coverage of finals begins on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
2018 Canadian USport and Collegiate Curling Championships: Gold Medal Games - Leduc, Alberta 0:00
comments

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage as the Canadian U Sports and Collegiate Curling Championships wrap up with the finals from Leduc, Alta., starting Wednesday at 2 p.m. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us