Watch the Canadian Senior Curling Championships

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Senior Curling Championships from Stratford, Ont., beginning on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET

CBCSports.ca will have live coverage of the Canadian Senior Curling Championships from Stratford, Ont., beginning on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET. with the men's side

Coverage continues with the women's draw at 2 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET. 

Return on Sunday as coverage resumes with more action from the women's round-robin at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by men's side at 2 p.m. ET and the women's draw at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

CBC sports will provide coverage of the tournament through to the final on Thursday, March 29 at 2 p.m. ET. 

