Chelsea Carey downs Michelle Englot to take Canadian Open curling title

Chelsea Carey won the Canadian Open curling tournament Sunday, downing Michelle Englot 10-5.

Carey scored four in the eighth end to turn a close game into a blowout.

The Calgary skip started strong with a deuce in the first end but Englot replied to tie it in the second. Carey also scored three in the third and one more in the fifth.

Englot, of Winnipeg, scored a deuce in the fourth and a single in the sixth to bring the game within one before Carey's four in the eighth.

Carey earned her spot in the final of the Grand Slam of Curling tournament by beating EunJung Kim of South Korea 6-4 in the semifinals on Sautrday. Englot toppled Olympic champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg 10-4 in her semi.

The men's final was scheduled for later Sunday between Switzerland's Peter De Cruz and Sweden's Niklas Edin. De Cruz downed Kevin Koe, who will represent Canada in the Pyeongchang Olympics next month, in Saturday's semifinal while Edin beat 2014 Olympic gold medallist Brad Jacobs for his spot in the final.