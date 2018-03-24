Canada's Jennifer Jones to play U.S. in semifinal at women's curling worlds
Matchup set to take place Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
Canada's Jennifer Jones will face American Jamie Sinclair in semifinal play on Saturday evening at the world women's curling championship in North Bay, Ont.
Sinclair advanced Saturday morning with a 10-3 victory over South Korea's EunJung Kim. The Americans scored seven points in the ninth end.
Jones defeated Sinclair 8-5 on Friday night to close out a perfect 12-0 round-robin at the North Bay Memorial Gardens. The Winnipeg skip will have choice of hammer or stones.
Sinclair, a dual citizen, grew up in Manotick, Ont., and has been based in the United States for the last quadrennial. She earned the No. 6 seed with a 6-6 round-robin record.
Russia's Victoria Moiseeva beat Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic 7-3 in the other morning qualification game.
Moiseeva will take on Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the other semifinal. That game was set for the afternoon while the Jones-Sinclair matchup was scheduled for the evening.
