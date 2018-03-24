Canada's Jennifer Jones to play U.S. in semifinal at women's curling worlds

Canada's Jennifer Jones will face American Jamie Sinclair in semifinal play on Saturday evening at the world women's curling championship in North Bay, Ont.

Sinclair advanced Saturday morning with a 10-3 victory over South Korea's EunJung Kim. The Americans scored seven points in the ninth end.

Jones defeated Sinclair 8-5 on Friday night to close out a perfect 12-0 round-robin at the North Bay Memorial Gardens. The Winnipeg skip will have choice of hammer or stones.

Sinclair, a dual citizen, grew up in Manotick, Ont., and has been based in the United States for the last quadrennial. She earned the No. 6 seed with a 6-6 round-robin record.

Russia's Victoria Moiseeva beat Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic 7-3 in the other morning qualification game.

Moiseeva will take on Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden in the other semifinal. That game was set for the afternoon while the Jones-Sinclair matchup was scheduled for the evening.