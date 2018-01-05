Coming Up
In The House: Canadian mixed doubles curling trials
Watch live on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET to watch as Canadian Olympic curling medallists Joan McCusker and Mike Harris sit down with Devin Heroux and talk mixed doubles curling trials ahead of the knockout rounds.
The winners of the entire event in in Portage la Prairie, Man., will represent Canada at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Every draw will be live streamed on CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. In addition, coverage of the final two days of the event, including the playoffs and final, will be available on CBC TV as part of the Road to the Olympic Games broadcast Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The following eight teams have advanced to a modified double-knockout playoff. Click here for a full schedule.
- Jennifer Jones & Mark Nichols
- Val Sweeting & Brad Gushue
- Kaitlyn Lawes & John Morris
- Chelsea Carey & Colin Hodgson
- Jill Officer & Reid Carruthers
- Dana Ferguson & Brendan Bottcher
- Jocelyn Peterman & Brett Gallant
- Laura Crocker & Geoff Walker
