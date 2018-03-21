Canada steals a win against South Korea at women's curling worlds

South Korea's EunJung Kim and the Olympic darling Garlic Girls used a pressure-heavy style to reach the podium at the Winter Games.

It didn't work against Canada's Jennifer Jones on Wednesday at the world women's curling championship.

A back-and-forth game turned the host side's way in the seventh end as Canada earned an 8-4 victory.

"We just made some big shots when we had to and it really changed the game," Jones said.

The Winnipeg team remained unbeaten at 7-0. Anna Hasselborg of Sweden (8-0), who beat Kim in last month's Olympic final, will face Jones on Wednesday night.

Sweden beat Germany's Daniela Jentsch 8-4 in the morning.

The Canadians have been slow starters at times this week and the South Korea game was no different.

In top form

Jones went for a double takeout in the first end but wrecked on a guard and gave up a steal of one. The Canadian skip made a tap for one to pull even in the second.

South Korea was forced to a single in the third end and Jones delivered an in-off for two in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead.

The Canadians had some struggles with draw weight in the early going but still threw 86 per cent overall.

Kim settled for a single in the fifth end and nailed a hit and roll in a crowded house before stealing one in the sixth. Jones responded with a draw for two — the second point confirmed on a measure — and a 5-4 lead.

The boisterous crowd of 2,753 at the North Bay Memorial Gardens popped after the decision and the Canadians were in top form the rest of the way.

Jones, the 2014 Olympic champ, stole a single in the eighth and had her stone freeze after a brilliant double takeout in the ninth. Kim was heavy with her draw and Canada stole a pair to seal it.

"[Jones] really came up with some big saves that game," said Canadian national team coach Elaine Dagg-Jackson. "If she doesn't make one of those shots, that game looks totally different.

"Korea put a lot of pressure on Canada today."

The South Koreans, who threw 73 per cent as a team, fell to 6-2.

"Jennifer Jones is a world champion, she's also an Olympic gold medallist and she was making incredible shots," Kim said. "She has a lot of control."

Hunt for 2nd title

In morning play, Switzerland's Binia Feltscher beat Denmark's Angelina Jensen 7-5 while South Korea edged American Jamie Sinclair 9-8. Scotland's Hannah Fleming topped Japan's Tori Koana 10-7.

Russia's Victoria Moiseeva (5-2) defeated Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic 9-5 in the afternoon. Sinclair bounced back with an 8-4 win over China's Yilun Jiang.

Denmark shaded Italy's Diana Gaspari 8-7 in the other game.

After 13 draws, the Czechs and Americans were in a fifth-place tie at 4-4.

Japan was in seventh place at 3-4, followed by Switzerland and China at 3-5. Denmark, Scotland and Italy were 2-6 and Germany was last at 1-6.

Round-robin play continues through Friday night. Six of the 13 teams in the field will reach the playoffs.

The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.

This is the sixth time that Jones has played in the world championship. Her lone title came in 2008.

Ottawa's Rachel Homan won gold at last year's event in Beijing. Brad Gushue of St. John's will represent Canada at the Mar. 31-Apr. 8 world men's curling championship in Las Vegas.