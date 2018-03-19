Canada had its first scare at the world women's curling championship on Monday afternoon but recovered for a 9-5 victory over China.

Skip Jennifer Jones came through with a hit for a deuce in the ninth end and tacked on two more points in the 10th for her fourth straight round-robin victory.

Canada moved into a tie with unbeaten Anna Hasselborg of Sweden at 4-0. Hasselborg, the 2018 Olympic champion, beat American Jamie Sinclair 6-4 in the morning draw.

Italy edged Russia 6-5 in the other early game.

South Korea's EunJung Kim (3-0) was the only other unbeaten team after six draws. The Olympic silver medallists were scheduled to play Sweden on Monday evening.

After a so-so first half, Jones and her Winnipeg team caught a break when China skip Yilun Jiang missed a takeout in the sixth end to give Canada a steal of three.