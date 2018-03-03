Skip to Main Content
Hometown favourite Steve Laycock falls in opening Brier draw

Hometown favourite Steve Laycock and his Saskatchewan rink fell to Quebec's Mike Fournier 5-2 in nine ends on Saturday in the first draw of the Tim Hortons Brier.

Loses to Mike Fournier; Brad Jacobs, Reid Carruthers, James Grattan also win

Paige Kreutzwieser · The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan's Steve Laycock lost his first 2018 Brier Draw to Quebec's Mike Fournier in Regina on Saturday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Laycock lost after allowing a steal of two in the eighth and one in the ninth, in his opening game of the round-robin tournament at Canada's men's curling championship.

Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs topped Ontario's John Epping 4-3, despite the pressure from the Toronto-based rink.

Top-seeded Reid Carruthers of Manitoba overcame some stressful situations from Prince Edward Island. But Eddie MacKenzie's team couldn't capitalize enough, dropping a 12-7 decision to Carruthers in eight ends.

New Brunswick's James Grattan led for most of the game against Nunavut's Dave St. Louis, scoring deuces in the eighth and ninth end for a final score of 9-3.

