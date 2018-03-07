Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue drops 1st game
Loss moves Canada into 3-way tie atop Pool A with Alberta, wild-card rink
Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue has suffered his first loss at the Canadian men's curling championship, falling 10-7 to Alberta's Brendan Bottcher in Wednesday's morning draw.
Wielding the hammer in the 10th end in Regina, Gushue and his St. John's team couldn't come up with the big end necessary to recover after Bottcher's Edmonton rink scored three in the ninth.
- Defending champ Gushue wins 5th straight to open Brier
- Brad Gushue tops Mike McEwen in battle of undefeated
The result created a tie atop Pool A at 5-1 between Gushue, Bottcher and wild-card entry Mike McEwen of Winnipeg.
McEwen joined the leaders with a 6-2 win over Newfoundland and Labrador. Skip Greg Smith and his St. John's team fell to 1-5.
In other early action, British Columbia won its second straight match with a 7-3 victory over Northwest Territories. Both teams were at 2-4 after 12 draws.
Nova Scotia improved to 3-3 with a 7-4 win over Yukon (1-5).
Wednesday's afternoon draw included a match between Manitoba and Northern Ontario. The teams were tied atop Pool B with Ontario at 5-1.
The Pool A teams returned for the late draw, which featured a matchup between Bottcher and McEwen.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.