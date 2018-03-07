Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue drops 1st game

Defending Brier champion Brad Gushue has suffered his first loss at the Canadian men's curling championship, falling 10-7 to Alberta's Brendan Bottcher in Wednesday's morning draw.

Wielding the hammer in the 10th end in Regina, Gushue and his St. John's team couldn't come up with the big end necessary to recover after Bottcher's Edmonton rink scored three in the ninth.

The result created a tie atop Pool A at 5-1 between Gushue, Bottcher and wild-card entry Mike McEwen of Winnipeg.

McEwen joined the leaders with a 6-2 win over Newfoundland and Labrador. Skip Greg Smith and his St. John's team fell to 1-5.

In other early action, British Columbia won its second straight match with a 7-3 victory over Northwest Territories. Both teams were at 2-4 after 12 draws.

Nova Scotia improved to 3-3 with a 7-4 win over Yukon (1-5).

Wednesday's afternoon draw included a match between Manitoba and Northern Ontario. The teams were tied atop Pool B with Ontario at 5-1.

The Pool A teams returned for the late draw, which featured a matchup between Bottcher and McEwen.