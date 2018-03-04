Brier 2018: Manitoba's Reid Carruthers scores extra-end win over Saskatchewan

Reid Carruthers skipped his Manitoba rink to its second straight win at the Tim Hortons Brier, defeating Saskatchewan's Steve Laycock 7-5 in an extra end in Sunday's morning draw.

Carruthers (2-0) scored a deuce in the 11th after Laycock (0-2) had stolen a single in the 10th to tie the game and force the extra end.

Manitoba began the Canadian men's curling championship with a 12-7 win over P.E.I.'s Eddie MacKenzie on Saturday.

MacKenzie (1-1) earned his first win of the tournament on Sunday morning, scoring a deuce in the 10th to edge Quebec's Mike Fournier 7-6. Fournier is 1-1.

In other morning-draw action, Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario improved to 2-0 by doubling up winless Nunavut 6-3. The teams shook hands after nine ends.

Ontario's John Epping also needed an extra end in his 8-7 win over New Brunswick's James Grattan. Both teams are 1-1.

Draws 4 and 5 were scheduled for later Sunday. Round robin continues through Wednesday.