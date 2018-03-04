Brier 2018: Manitoba's Reid Carruthers scores extra-end win over Saskatchewan
Round robin will continue through Wednesday at tournament in Regina
Reid Carruthers skipped his Manitoba rink to its second straight win at the Tim Hortons Brier, defeating Saskatchewan's Steve Laycock 7-5 in an extra end in Sunday's morning draw.
Carruthers (2-0) scored a deuce in the 11th after Laycock (0-2) had stolen a single in the 10th to tie the game and force the extra end.
Manitoba began the Canadian men's curling championship with a 12-7 win over P.E.I.'s Eddie MacKenzie on Saturday.
MacKenzie (1-1) earned his first win of the tournament on Sunday morning, scoring a deuce in the 10th to edge Quebec's Mike Fournier 7-6. Fournier is 1-1.
In other morning-draw action, Brad Jacobs of Northern Ontario improved to 2-0 by doubling up winless Nunavut 6-3. The teams shook hands after nine ends.
Ontario's John Epping also needed an extra end in his 8-7 win over New Brunswick's James Grattan. Both teams are 1-1.
Draws 4 and 5 were scheduled for later Sunday. Round robin continues through Wednesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.