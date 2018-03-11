New
Brad Gushue, Brendan Bottcher to meet in Brier final
Alberta's Brendan Bottcher advanced to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship with a 6-4 win over Ontario's John Epping in Sunday's semifinal.
Bottcher will face defending champion Brad Gushue at night for the title. Epping comes away third at the Brier.
Ontario went 9-2 and Alberta 8-3 to earn the second and third playoff seeds respectively.
Bottcher edged Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 6-5 in an extra end to advance to the semifinal. Epping lost 6-2 to Gushue in Saturday's playoff between the top two seeds to drop to the semifinal.
Tied 3-3 after six ends, Epping was wide and heavy on a draw to the button in the seventh to give up a steal of two to Alberta.
