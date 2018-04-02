Skip to Main Content
Brad Gushue rebounds with win over Swiss at men's curling worlds

Canada's Brad Gushue bounced back from a rough first day at the world men's curling championship with a 7-2 win over Switzerland on Sunday.

Skip wasn't pleased with Canada's loss to Scotland on Saturday

Donna Spencer · The Canadian Press ·
Skip Brad Gushue, seen here at last month's Tim Hortons Brier, led Team Canada to a 7-2 win over Switzerland at the men's curling world championship on Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press)
Gushue (2-1) wasn't pleased with his team's read of the ice and game-clock management in a loss to Scotland the previous night.

The Canadians were efficient in scoring and time against the Swiss, however, as they dispatched Marc Pfister's team in a quick six-end victory.

Canada scored deuces in the first, second and fourth ends, and stole a point in the fifth for a 7-1 lead.

