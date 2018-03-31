Brad Gushue opens world title defence with win over Russia
Canada plays Scotland later this evening
Canada's Brad Gushue opened defence of the men's world curling championship with a 7-6 win over Russia's Alexey Timofeev on Saturday.
Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker out of the Bally Haly Golf and Country Club in St. John's N.L., went undefeated to win the title last year in Edmonton.
Canada led 7-6 coming home with hammer against Russia on Saturday. Timofeev was light on an attempted draw with his final throw of the game, so Gushue didn't have to throw his last stone.
Canada got the jump on Russia with a quick three-pointer in the first end and a deuce in the fourth for a 5-1 lead Saturday.
But Russia recovered scoring four points over the next three ends to pull even heading into the eighth.
Canada was to face Scotland's Bruce Mouat at night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.