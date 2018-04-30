Gushue, Homan cap Grand Slam season with Champions Cup titles

Brad Gushue capped an undefeated 7-0 run in the Champions Cup to close out the Grand Slam of Curling season with an 8-2 win over Glenn Howard on Sunday.

The St. John's, N.L., crew of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker have now won all seven top-tier titles in the series. Gushue has earned 10 in total, nine of which have come since Nichols rejoined the squad at the start of the Olympic cycle in 2014.

Champions Cup winners! We have now won all 7 Grand Slams! Super proud of our team. What a year! <a href="https://t.co/pPRwdKH1YA">pic.twitter.com/pPRwdKH1YA</a> —@BradGushue

Earlier on Sunday, Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 7-6 to successfully defend her Champions Cup women's title.

Gushue also posted perfect records at the Tour Challenge Tier 1 and Masters tournaments to take back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the start of the season.

Gushue scored three in the sixth and then another three in the seventh for an 8-2 lead before Howard, from Tiny, Ont., conceded.

Homan built a 7-5 lead with a point in the sixth end and two in the seventh before Einarson earned a point in the eighth end for the final score.