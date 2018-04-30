Skip to Main Content
Gushue, Homan cap Grand Slam season with Champions Cup titles

Road To The Olympic Games

Brad Gushue capped an undefeated 7-0 run in the Champions Cup to close out the Grand Slam of Curling season with an 8-2 win over Glenn Howard on Sunday.

St. John's N.L., crew led by Gushue goes undefeated in tournament

The Canadian Press ·
Brad Gushue's rink closed out the Grand Slam of Curling season with an 8-2 win over Glenn Howard on Sunday in the final of the Champions Cup. (@grandslamcurl/Twitter)
The St. John's, N.L., crew of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker have now won all seven top-tier titles in the series. Gushue has earned 10 in total, nine of which have come since Nichols rejoined the squad at the start of the Olympic cycle in 2014.

Earlier on Sunday, Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson 7-6 to successfully defend her Champions Cup women's title.

Gushue also posted perfect records at the Tour Challenge Tier 1 and Masters tournaments to take back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the start of the season.

Gushue scored three in the sixth and then another three in the seventh for an 8-2 lead before Howard, from Tiny, Ont., conceded.

Homan built a 7-5 lead with a point in the sixth end and two in the seventh before Einarson earned a point in the eighth end for the final score.

