Brad Gushue sweeps his way into curling worlds semis with win over U.S.
Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday.
Canadian rink to play Scotland on Saturday night
Canada's Brad Gushue advanced to the semifinal at the men's world curling championship with a 6-4 win over Greg Persinger of the United States on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., faces Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the evening semifinal.
The winner will advance to the gold-medal game while the loser plays for bronze Sunday.
Sweden's Niklas Edin was the other semifinalist.
He awaits the quarter-final winner between Norway and South Korea.
