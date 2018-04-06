Canadian skip Gushue narrowly misses clinching world semifinal berth

The road to a second straight world curling championship got longer for Canada's Brad Gushue with a 6-5 loss to Sweden's Niklas Edin on Friday.

Gushue needs to win a quarter-final Saturday morning to avoid elimination from medal contention and advance to the semifinals later in the day.

"We've got our work ahead of us," the skip said.

With one game remaining in the preliminary round, Canada (8-3) couldn't finish among the top two teams and get a bye to the semifinals.

Sweden and Scotland's Bruce Mouat (10-1) earned the byes. The medal games are Sunday.

Canada fell 6-5 to Sweden's Niklas Edin, dropping their record to 8-3, as they finish the World Men's Curling round robin portion in third place. 0:54

Canada will rank third regardless of the outcome against Germany (1-10) in the preliminary round's finale Friday night.

The top six teams in pool play earn playoff berths instead of four under a new format this year.

Teams ranked third to sixth square off in quarter-finals, so Canada will face No. 6 on Saturday morning.

Norway's Steffen Walstad (7-4) also qualified for the playoffs, while the fifth and sixth berths were still in play Friday.

Switzerland's Marc Pfister (6-5), South Korea's ChangMin Kim and Russia Alexey Timofeev (5-5) and Greg Persinger of the U.S. (5-6) were in the playoff hunt.

Unbeaten at 2017 worlds

Canada lost back-to-back games for the first time in the tournament after falling 6-5 to the U.S. the previous evening.

Gushue, Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker from St. John's, N.L., went undefeated to win last year's world title in Edmonton.

Gushue beat Edin 4-2 in the final in Edmonton. Edin lost to John Shuster of the U.S. in February's Olympic men's final in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Edin struck early, taking advantage of two first-end miscues from Canadian vice-skip Mark Nichols, making a runback double takeout to score three.

We put some pressure on him in a number of ends. I thought we played well. I liked everything about it other than the start. — Canada skip Brad Gushue on surrendering 3 points in the 1st end of Friday's 6-5 loss to Sweden

"It was a horrible start by me; I didn't play very well, the first four or five ends, and the guys hung in there as much as we could and finally started putting pressure on them," said Nichols. "We played a really good last five ends, we put lots of pressure on them. We just have to do that for the full game."

Down 4-1 through five ends, Gushue was forced to a single in the sixth and then evened matters with a steal of two in the seventh end.

Gushue and Edin exchanged points in the eighth and ninth ends, respectively, before the latter drew against two Canadian stones in the 10th and final end for the victory.

"We put some pressure on him in a number of ends," Gushue said. "I thought we played well. I liked everything about it other than the start.

"I know we're the best team in the world. It's not a matter of feeling it. I knew we would outcurl them for nine. It's just three is a lot to spot them.

"That extra point was big, but I felt we could grind back."​

Gushue and company conclude round-robin play at 9:30 p.m. ET against Germany's Alexander Baumann (1-10), looking to generate some momentum going into the playoffs.

The medal games are Sunday.