Brad Gushue defeats Brendan Bottcher to win back-to-back Brier championships

Team Canada's Brad Gushue has won the Tim Hortons Brier for the second year in a row.

Becomes 1st repeat winner since Kevin Martin in 2008-09

Team Canada skip Brad Gushue defeated Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 6-4 to claim back-to-back Brier titles on Sunday. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press )
Gushue beat Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 6-4 on Sunday to win the Canadian men's curling championship.

Bottcher downed Ontario's John Epping 6-4 earlier in the day in the tournament semifinal to meet Gushue.

Gushue advanced to the championship draw by toppling Epping 6-2 in Saturday's playoff game between the top two seeds.

Gushue, third Mark Nichols, second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker won the Brier last year in Gushue's hometown of St. John's, N.L.

The foursome is the first back-to-back Brier winners since Alberta's Kevin Martin in 2008 and 2009.

