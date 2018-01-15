Olympic sports catchup: Canadians earn their way to Pyeongchang

It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including Canada's figure skaters booking their spots at the Olympics and the Canadian women's bobsleigh team ensuring they'll have three chances at gold in Pyeongchang.

Here's a look at what you may have missed.​​​​

Veteran skaters ready for Olympics

There will be plenty of familiar faces competing for Canada in figure skating in Pyeongchang — and a few new ones as well.

The Canadian team was announced in Vancouver on Sunday, a day after Olympic veterans Patrick Chan , Gabrielle Daleman, Meagan Duhamel, Eric Radford, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir captured national titles .

Chan spoke with CBC Sports' after he was nominated to represent Team Canada in figure skating at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 1:44

Daleman, despite battling pneumonia, turned in a beautiful performance to Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," to capture the Canadian women's skating title on her 20th birthday 0:29

The roster is 17 skaters strong, which will be the largest contingent in South Korea, and features 11 Olympic veterans.

3rd sled's a charm

Three top-15 finishes by Canadian women at Saturday's bobsleigh World Cup event means the country will have three sleds at the Winter Olympic Games for the first time in the nation's history .

​The duo of Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse finished their IBSF World Cup event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, with a two-run combined time of two minutes 16.07 seconds — which landed them in fourth place, 0.80 seconds back of the winners. 2:31

Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse were the top Canadians in fourth place, but it was pilot Christine de Bruin's finish — one spot ahead of an American sled for 14th place — that locked up a third entry in Pyeongchang.

Two-time reigning Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries finished ninth with brakeman Phylicia George.

On the men's side, Chris Spring piloted his four-man bobsleigh crew to a bronze-medal finish , his second medal in the discipline this season.

Canadian Chris Spring gathered his second medal of the season with a 3rd place finish in the 4-man Bobsleigh Final in St. Moritz. 1:55

Vathje climbs skeleton podium

Canadian slider Elisabeth Vathje continued to find success on the World Cup circuit, taking bronze in St. Moritz on Friday.

The Calgarian claimed skeleton bronze at the IBSF World Cup stop in St. Moritz, Switzerland on Friday 2:21

The podium trip helped Vathje keep hold of second place in the overall World Cup standings with just one race left before the Olympics.

New trick looking 'Sharpe'

With a World Cup gold assured on Friday, freestyle skier Cassie Sharpe used her final run down the halfpipe in Snowmass, Colo., to test out her cork 1080 — a full three-rotation spin while flipping upside down in mid-air — and she nailed it.

The Comox, B.C. native posted the three highest scores on her way to gold at the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup in Snowmass, Colorado 1:50

That run, which also included a right-cork 900 and a left-cork 700, scored a huge 93.20 points and wrapped up her second straight win and third of the season.

Rookie 'on top of the world'

Ski cross rookie India Sherret notched a career milestone in Idre Fjall, Sweden, on Saturday, taking her first-career podium finish at a World Cup ski cross event.

The 21-year-old from Cranbrook, B.C., finished behind Swedish winner Sandra Naeslund and silver medallist Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France. She said after the race that she was feeling "on top of the world."