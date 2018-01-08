Olympic sports catchup: Canadians make history
Kaitlyn Lawes, John Morris and Alex Harvey notch Canadian 1sts
It was a jam-packed weekend of high-performance sport around the world, including three Canadians making history with some clutch performances on Sunday.
Here's a look at what you may have missed.
Lawes & Morris notch Canadian 1st
Canada has it's first-ever Olympic mixed doubles curling team.
Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris emerged as the last pair standing in Portage la Prairie, Man., outlasting the 17 other teams vying to wear the Maple Leaf in Pyeongchang.
The Winnipeg-born duo avenged their loss to Val Sweeting and Brad Gushue in the Page playoff 1-2 match by taking an 8-6 victory over that same team in Sunday's final.
Lawes and Morris are no strangers to the pressure that accompanies Olympic competition, having both brought home gold at previous Games, and promised to give it their all in Pyeongchang.
Lawes also becomes the first Canadian curler to represent the country at back-to-back Winter Games, having won gold with the Jennifer Jones rink in Sochi in 2014.
Alex Harvey makes Tour de Ski history
It was a big weekend for Canada's top cross-country skier. Alex Harvey claimed his first podium result of the season with a bronze on Saturday at the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy.
How do you top that? Well, a second consecutive third-place finish made Harvey the first non-European man to land on the overall podium at the Tour de Ski.
Bobsledders strike double gold
Canada's bobsleigh team celebrated a new partnership and a personal milestone with gold medals at a World Cup stop in Altenberg, Germany.
Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George took the top spot on the women's podium in only their second race together.
"It feels really good and we are happy with the performance. Phylicia and I worked really hard during the Christmas break. To be able to come out and perform, in only Phylicia's second race, is great," said Humphries.
"We made big gains today with good pushes and I'm happy with how I drove. We are happy to walk away with the track record and we know there is lots of room to grow."
In the two-man event, Justin Kripps celebrated his 31st birthday on the top of the podium with teammate Alexander Kopacz.
Kingsbury keeps rolling
Mikael Kingsbury won his 11th straight World Cup moguls title with another dominant performance on Saturday in Calgary.
Kingsbury has won gold at each World Cup stop he's competed in since Jan. 28, 2017, when he settled for silver in Calgary.
On the women's side, Justine Dufour-Lapointe scored a bronze medal on home snow.
Speed skaters earn their way to the Games
For Canada's best long track speed skaters, the path to Pyeongchang runs through Calgary's Olympic Oval.
Qualification spots are up for grabs in several disciplines at the national trials, with Denny Morrison, Vincent de Haitre and Brianne Tutt doing their best to book their tickets to the Winter Games.
Competition resumes Monday with the men's and women's 1,000 metres and concludes Tuesday with the men's 10,000 and women's 5,000 events.
Canada can take up to 10 men and 10 women to Pyeongchang to compete in long track speed skating. The team will be announced Wednesday in Calgary.
