Klaebo, Falk win cross-country sprint finales

Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo ended his strong sprint season in the cross-country World Cup with yet another win on Friday, while Sweden's Hanna Falk won the last women's race.

Klaebo, who had already secured the overall sprint title, won by 0.39 seconds over Italy's Federico Pellegrino, while third place went to France's Lucas Chanavat.

Klaebo's seventh World Cup sprint win of the season left him with a total of 740 points, 243 more than second-place Pellegrino.

Alex Harvey of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., Julien Locke of Nelson, B.C., Devon Kershaw of Sudbury, Ont., and Canmore, Alta., resident Graeme Killick each competed but did not advance beyond the qualification round.

The last women's sprint of the season saw Falk win by 0.53 seconds ahead of fellow Swede Jonna Sundling. Veteran Marit Bjoergen was third, 1.40 seconds off Falk.

Norwegian skier Maiken Caspersen Falla had already secured the women's sprint title because her closest rival, Sweden's Stina Nilsson, is not racing this weekend due to illness.

Emily Nishikawa and Dahria Beatty of Whitehorse, Cendrine Browne of Saint-Jérôme, Que., and Zina Kocher of Red Deer, Alta., were eliminated in the qualification round.