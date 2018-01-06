Alex Harvey reaches podium for 1st time this season
Canadian cross-country skier finishes 3rd in 6th stage of Tour de Ski
Alex Harvey turned in a season-best third-place finish in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday.
Competing in the 15-kilometre classic mass start, the St-Férréol-les-Neiges, Que., product posted a time of 38 minutes, 41.2 seconds.
Canada's Alex Harvey (<a href="https://twitter.com/alex_harvey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alex_harvey</a>) claims bronze in the 6th stage of the Tour de Ski, his first podium finish of the season 🇨🇦 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cccski?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cccski</a> <a href="https://t.co/cyghtCd9MW">https://t.co/cyghtCd9MW</a> <a href="https://t.co/D04pTAfcTP">pic.twitter.com/D04pTAfcTP</a>—@CBCOlympics
Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin was the winner with a time of 38:40.3, followed by Andrey Larkov of Russia at 38:40.7.
First podium of the season for <a href="https://twitter.com/alex_harvey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alex_harvey</a> taking 🥉 in Stage 6 at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TdS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TdS</a>!!! / <a href="https://twitter.com/alex_harvey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alex_harvey</a> remporte sa première médaille de la saison avec une 3e place 🥉 à la 6e étape du <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TourDeSki?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TourDeSki</a>! Bravo <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%C3%89quipeCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ÉquipeCanada</a>!! <a href="https://twitter.com/MackenzieInvest?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MackenzieInvest</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ownthepodium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ownthepodium</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TeamCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCOlympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCOlympics</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LanctotSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LanctotSports</a>—@cccski
The seventh and final stage of the competition is scheduled for Sunday. Harvey enters the final day of competition fourth in the overall Tour de Ski standings.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.