Alex Harvey reaches podium for 1st time this season

Alex Harvey turned in a season-best third-place finish in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday.

Competing in the 15-kilometre classic mass start, the St-Férréol-les-Neiges, Que., product posted a time of 38 minutes, 41.2 seconds.

Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin was the winner with a time of 38:40.3, followed by Andrey Larkov of Russia at 38:40.7.

The seventh and final stage of the competition is scheduled for Sunday. Harvey enters the final day of competition fourth in the overall Tour de Ski standings.