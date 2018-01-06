Skip to Main Content
Alex Harvey reaches podium for 1st time this season

Alex Harvey turned in a season-best third-place finish in the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski held in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday.

Canadian cross-country skier finishes 3rd in 6th stage of Tour de Ski

CBC Sports
Alex Harvey of St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que. finished third in the men's 15-kilometre classic mass start at the sixth stage of the Tour de Ski in Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Saturday is fourth in the overall standings heading into the final event on Sunday. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)
Competing in the 15-kilometre classic mass start, the St-Férréol-les-Neiges, Que., product posted a time of 38 minutes, 41.2 seconds.

Kazakhstan's Alexey Poltoranin was the winner with a time of 38:40.3, followed by Andrey Larkov of Russia at 38:40.7.

The seventh and final stage of the competition is scheduled for Sunday. Harvey enters the final day of competition fourth in the overall Tour de Ski standings. 

