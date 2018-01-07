Skip to Main Content
Alex Harvey makes history with 3rd-overall finish at Tour de Ski

Road To The Olympic Games

Notifications

Alex Harvey makes history with 3rd-overall finish at Tour de Ski

Alex Harvey made history on Sunday, becoming the first non-European male to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski.

Canadian becomes 1st non-European male to reach overall podium

CBC Sports ·
Alex Harvey, seen showing off his air guitar skills on Saturday, had reason to celebrate again on Sunday as he finished third overall in the Tour de Ski standings. (Andrea Solero/EPA-EFE)
comments

Alex Harvey made history on Sunday by becoming the first non-European male to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski.

The St-Férréol-les-Neiges, Que., cross-country skier finished third in the seventh and final stage of the event to secure the overall bronze.

Harvey, who earned his first medal of the season by finishing third in stage six on Saturday, entered the final day of the event fourth overall. 

Dario Cologna of Switzerland posted the fastest time in the nine-kilometre pursuit free race at 28 minutes, 52.1 seconds, followed by Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby at 30:18.6, and the 29-year-old Harvey at 30:22.7.

Cologna and Sunby also finished first and second overall, respectively. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular now in sports

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us