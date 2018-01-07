Alex Harvey makes history with 3rd-overall finish at Tour de Ski

Alex Harvey made history on Sunday by becoming the first non-European male to reach the overall podium of the Tour de Ski.

The St-Férréol-les-Neiges, Que., cross-country skier finished third in the seventh and final stage of the event to secure the overall bronze.

Harvey, who earned his first medal of the season by finishing third in stage six on Saturday, entered the final day of the event fourth overall.

Dario Cologna of Switzerland posted the fastest time in the nine-kilometre pursuit free race at 28 minutes, 52.1 seconds, followed by Norway's Martin Johnsrud Sundby at 30:18.6, and the 29-year-old Harvey at 30:22.7.

Cologna and Sunby also finished first and second overall, respectively.