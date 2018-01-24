Norwegian Olympic team further depleted by Petter Northug's absence
Norwegian cross-country skier Petter Northug, who won two gold medals, silver and bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, has failed to qualify for next month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
2-time cross-country champion joins biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen on outside
Two-time gold medalist Petter Northug has failed to qualify for Norway's Olympic team.
Tore Ovrebo, head of sports at Norway's Olympic committee, says the 32-year-old Northug had not done well in recent competitions and also had been ill.
At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Northug won two gold, one silver and one bronze medal. He added two team bronze medals four years later in Sochi.
Last week, Ole Einar Bjoerndalen failed to make Norway's biathlon team for Pyeongchang, missing out on a chance to compete at his seventh Olympics.
