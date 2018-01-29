Alex Harvey leads Canada's Olympic cross-country ski team

Cross-country skiing star Alex Harvey headlines Canada's 11-member Olympic team heading to Pyeongchang, South Korea, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Cross Country Canada announced on Monday.

The Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native will compete in the four individual distances (sprint, 15-kilometre, 30-km and 50-km) and two team events (sprint and relay) and is riding several strong seasons of international competition following a disappointing Sochi Olympics.

"I'm reaching my peak," Harvey told the Canadian Press. "I feel like all the years of training are really paying off."

Seven men and four women will represent Canada at the Games, with an aim to add to the country's three Olympic medals in the sport. Canada last reached a cross-country podium at the Winter Games in 2006.

"This is a team that has evolved from a group of talented athletes excited to be on the start line into a group of determined high-performers focused, and confident, in their ability to achieve international podium results," Cross Country Canada high-performance director Tom Holland said in a press release.

"We are in the podium hunt, and will continue to push towards getting Canada back on the Olympic podium at the Nordic venue."

Here is Canada's full cross-country roster for the upcoming Games: