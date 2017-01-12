The Canadian Olympic Committee and the Royal Bank of Canada announced Thursday that the bank renewed its deal as premier national partner for another eight years.

"RBC's commitment to the Canadian Olympic team is unparalleled in its longevity and generosity," Chris Overholt, the CEO and secretary general of the COC, said in a press release.

"Now looking ahead, we couldn't be more grateful for their renewed support in developing the next generations of Olympians."

RBC has been involved with Canada's Olympic teams since the 1948 Winter Games in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

The deal, which runs through 2024, was announced in conjunction with the second season of RBC Training Ground. The program helps uncover young athletes across the country and supports their athletic pursuits and is done in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Foundation, national sport federations, the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network and CBC Sports..

"RBC is proud to extend our support for Canadian athletes and to help discover our next generation of Olympic hopefuls for many years to come," Mary DePaoli, RBC's chief brand and communications officer, said in a press release.