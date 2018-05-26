Live
Watch the Canoe Sprint World Cup from Germany
Watch some of Canada's best canoe and kayak athletes compete against the rest of the world at the ICF Sprint World Cup event in Duisberg, Germany.
Live action begins on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET to watch some of Canada's best canoe and kayak athletes take on the world at the Canoe Sprint World Cup event in Duisberg, Germany.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 5:15 a.m. ET.
