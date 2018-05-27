Canada's Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent take double gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

A day after combining for a new world record, Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent will leave the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany with another gold medal apiece after winning individual events on Sunday.

Vincent-Lapointe made her trip to the top of the podium in the A final of the C1 women's 200-metre event in a time of 45.885 seconds..

Her teammate Vincent paddled to a time of 2:06.482 to win the A final of the women's C1 500-metre event.

Following Sunday's medal wins, the two Canadians now have a total of six medals from the two World Cup events this season – five gold and one bronze.