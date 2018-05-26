Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent strike gold again at Canoe Sprint World Cup
Canadian tandem take top spot on podium for 2nd week in a row
Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent repeated their golden feat from last weekend with a win in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metres at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Germany.
A week after combining for gold at the season-opening World Cup event in Hungary, the Canadians posted a time of one minute 53.513 seconds to take top spot on the podium on Saturday in Duisberg.
Teammates Anna Roy-Cyr and Rowan Hardy-Kavanagh finished sixth in the field of nine in 2:02.537.
China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun took silver on Saturday in 1:54.509 while Lisa Jahn and Sophie Ulrike Koch rounded out the podium in a time of 1:57.905.
Joining their Canadian teammates on the podium were Nicholas Mateev and Pierre-Luc Poulin, who scored silver in the men's K2 500m final.
The Canadian duo finished in 1:28.766, just behind gold-medal winners Peter Gelle and Adam Botek (1:28.627), but just ahead of Australia's Riley Fitzsimmons and Jordan Wood (1:28.854).
