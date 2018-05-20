Canadians claim gold, bronze at Canoe Sprint World Cup
Canadian paddler Katie Vincent took a second medal at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary this weekend, scoring bronze on Sunday after taking gold with Laurence Vincent-Lapointe on Saturday.
Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent climb the podium for 2nd consecutive day
Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent scored their second medals of the weekend at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary on Sunday.
A day after teaming up for a gold-medal performance in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metre event, the Canadians were once again climbing the podium together – but this time as individuals.
Vincent-Lapointe raced to gold in the women's C1 200m in a time of 44.504 seconds, while Vincent took bronze in a time of 45.737.
Other Canadian results:
- Annie-Sophie Lavoie-Parent (Trois-Rivières, Que.) — 2nd in C1 women's 500m B final, 2:13.489
- Anna Roy-Cyr ( Lac Beauport, Que.) — 6th in C1 women's 500 A final, 2:11.873
- Marshall Hughes (Waverley, N.S.) — 6th in K1 men's 500 B final, 1:40.464
- Stephen Frodsham (Ottawa) — 8th in C1 men's 500 B final, 1:52.011
- Michelle Russell, Courtney Stott, Lisa Bissonnette, Madeline Schmidt — 9th in K4 women's 500 A final, 1:35.383
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.