Canadians claim gold, bronze at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent scored their second medals of the weekend at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary on Sunday.

A day after teaming up for a gold-medal performance in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metre event, the Canadians were once again climbing the podium together – but this time as individuals.

Vincent-Lapointe raced to gold in the women's C1 200m in a time of 44.504 seconds, while Vincent took bronze in a time of 45.737.

Other Canadian results: