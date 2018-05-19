Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent win gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup

Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the next step Saturday with a gold-medal performance at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.

They posted a time of one minute 53.513 seconds in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metres a year after capturing silver in the event at the same competition.

Teammates Hannah MacIntosh and Nadya Crossman-Serb finished eighth in the field of nine in 2:05.958.

China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun took silver on Saturday in 1:54.130 while Kincso Takacs and Virag Balla of Hungary rounded out the podium in a time of 1:55.941