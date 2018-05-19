Laurence Vincent-Lapointe, Katie Vincent win gold at Canoe Sprint World Cup
Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the next step Saturday with a gold-medal performance at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.
Canadian tandem improves upon silver finish from 2017 in Hungary
Canadian paddlers Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the next step Saturday with a gold-medal performance at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Hungary.
They posted a time of one minute 53.513 seconds in the A final of the C2 women's 500 metres a year after capturing silver in the event at the same competition.
Teammates Hannah MacIntosh and Nadya Crossman-Serb finished eighth in the field of nine in 2:05.958.
China's Yanan Ma and Mengya Sun took silver on Saturday in 1:54.130 while Kincso Takacs and Virag Balla of Hungary rounded out the podium in a time of 1:55.941
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.