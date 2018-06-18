Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk places 3rd at World Cup race in Antwerp

Canada grabbed two World Cup triathlon medals on Sunday, with Tyler Mislawchuk placing third in the men's race in Antwerp, Belgium, and Kamylle Frennette finishing second in the women's para triathlon in Besancon, France.

The 23-year-old Mislawchuk from Oak Bluff, Man., finished with a time of 58 minutes, 17 seconds for his first medal on the ITU Triathlon World Cup circuit. Belgian Jelle Geens edged New Zealand's Tayler Reid to win the event in Antwerp, Belgium.

"Fitness alone does not lead to success," Mislawchuk, who finished 15th at the Rio 2016 Olympics, wrote in a first-person essay for CBC Sports. "Skill, mental strength, race tactics and the ability to execute on race day are all necessary to reach the podium.

"This is what makes triathlon one of the most compelling Olympic sports to watch."

What a sprint finish! First ever world cup win for <a href="https://twitter.com/GeensJelle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeensJelle</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/TC_Reid?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TC_Reid</a> in second and <a href="https://twitter.com/Mislawchuk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mislawchuk</a> in third <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AntwerpWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AntwerpWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9ASQUE8X2">pic.twitter.com/U9ASQUE8X2</a> —@triathlonlive

He came out of the water after the 750-metre swim with the top three athletes and was in complete control of the field, trying to push a breakaway on the first kilometre of the 22-kilometre bike course.

With the large pack charging into second transition, the medals would come down to the five-kilometre run with Canada's Mislawchuk and Victoria's Matthew Sharpe both sitting in the top 10.

The group dwindled to five with one lap remaining, causing a long sprint for the podium.

"A race with cobblestones everywhere made it so hard, but I'm happy to be on the podium," said Mislawchuk. "It was a great battle, but honestly to finish third just a half- second back is tough. I just didn't have the legs in last 200 metres. I'm stoked to have the bronze though."

Sharpe finished fifth with a time of 58:24.

Amelie Kretz of Blainville, Que., was the top Canadian women's competitor, placing 17th in 1:04:17.

Frenette gets 1st-ever medal

Frenette, of Dieppe, N.B., won silver medal in the women's PTS5 category.

The 22-year-old Frenette was solid through the 750-metre swim, 20-kilometre bike and five-kilometre run to finish with a time of 1:19:09 in the women's PTS5 category.

"I didn't have a lot of expectations going into the race since was first race outside of North America," said Frenette, who joined the Canadian program this spring. "My swim went really well. I was feeling comfortable in the water. The bike and run were also good, but I definitely have a lot to learn. I'm more than excited for the journey ahead."

Frenette finished behind Gwladys Lemoussu, of France, who grabbed top spot on the podium with a time of 1:16:54. Ukraine's Alisa Kolpakchy grabbed the final spot.

Canada's Jon Dunkerley and his guide James Cook finished eighth in the men's visually impaired race with a time of 1:13:12.