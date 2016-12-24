'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the land, Canadian Olympians took the time off to get... tanned?

Olympic bronze medallist Hilary Caldwell just couldn't stay away from the water this Christmas by taking a trip to Hawaii for the holidays.

Closer to home, other Olympians chose a more traditional way to spend their weekends.

Wrestlers Dori Yeats and Jasmine Mian, along with synchronized swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau baked cookies and hung out by the tree in ugly Christmas sweaters.

They even featured the Canadian Olympic Team mascot, Komak, on top of the tree. Talk about festive!

Swimmer and Olympic bronze medallist Emily Overholt has all the ingredients for a great Christmas: festive socks, a hot cup of cocoa and a snuggle by the fire with her dog Charlie.

Olympic wrestling champion Erice Wiebe is spreading holiday cheer across the globe on a tour to help boost the morale of Canadian troops.

For hurdler (and recent bobsledder) Phylicia George, having snow for Christmas is the best gift of all.

Speaking of presents, diver Jennifer Abel got a pretty nice one from Team Canada.

Canadian heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton and husband Ashton Eaton spent the holidays like most children do -- by shaking their presents and trying to guess what's inside.

Track star Melissa Bishop and her family gathered around the kitchen for some food and drink.

Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant mixed the best of both worlds and proved that even Santa knows how to shred.