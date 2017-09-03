Canadian athletes may have had a great month of August, but the arrival of one of the warmest months of the year is bittersweet.
It means back-to-school commercials, school and the unofficial end of summer.
These Olympians aren't wasting their last precious moments in the sun.
R&R
Andre De Grasse recently missed the world track and field championships in London due to injury and has been recovering and training, but he took a little time out to hit the road and get in a little sight seeing, Canadian style...
Marielle Thompson decided to soak in the last rays of the summer at the lake before the upcoming ski cross season kicks off.
❤️ spending 🕰with @JunCha contemplate this crazy 🌎.plus his tattoo's aren't bad either 😉#master #worksofart #tattoo #friend #kindredspirits pic.twitter.com/ddYb4CJPv5—
@BobsledKaillie
Kaillie Humphries is busy training to defend her Olympic gold in the two-person bobsleigh when she heads to Pyeongchang next year.
But the 31-year-old managed to make time in her schedule to add more artwork to her collection.
Taylor Ruck, fresh off smashing junior records at the FINA world junior championships, is wrapping up the summer by announcing where she'll be hitting the books and pool this school year.
pumped to announce my verbal commitment to Stanford University! Go Card🌲 pic.twitter.com/TYwalYVUoJ—
@taylor_ruck
Fun in the sun
Eric Radford and the rest of the Canadian figure skating team were recently in Toronto giving fans and media a sneak peek at their upcoming season.
Radford took advantage of the warm weather to head outside and teach, with questionable success, his teammate Patrick Chan to do a back tuck.
Olympic snowboarder Max Parrot managed to squeeze in some jumps before the season kicks off with a summer twist—using his bike.
Cynthia Appiah found a little time to get in some activism with a side of Sunday Funday.
The Olympian marched in the Calgary pride parade with a whole crew of other Canadian athletes.
