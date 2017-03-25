Canadian coach Francois Ratier has chosen a veteran squad for next week's two-match women's rugby Can-Am Series against the U.S.

Canada, currently ranked third in the world, plays the seventh-ranked Americans on Tuesday and Saturday at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in suburban San Diego.

It's part of Canada's buildup for the Rugby World Cup in August in Ireland, where the Canadian women have been drawn in a group with No. 1 New Zealand, No. 9 Wales and No. 23 Hong Kong.

Ratier's 26-woman squad includes 14 of the players who saw action in the 21-9 loss to England in the final of the 2014 Rugby World Cup.

"It's not the time now to try new players ... it's about fine-tuning, but also try our systems and see what works, what doesn't," Ratier said. "But at the same time these are international games and it's really important for me that the mentality is if it's an international game, we need to win it and perform.

Full roster