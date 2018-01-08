Canada Olympic House plans unveiled for South Korea

The Canadian Olympic Committee unveiled plans for Canada Olympic House, which will serve as a gathering place for athletes, fans and supporters at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The house will be located on the east coast of South Korea near Gangneung Olympic Park. A ceremonial opening is set for Feb. 7 and the house will officially open to fans on Feb. 10.

The Canadian Olympic Committee still has yet to provide a firm number for its medal aspirations at the Winter Games. Chef de mission Isabelle Charest said Monday that Canada hopes to contend for the top spot.

"We've been performing so well on the international circuit," Charest said. "We know that we can compete against all the countries and we're aiming to be first. We're going for podiums."