Canada Olympic House plans unveiled for South Korea
Gathering place will be located near Gangneung Olympic Park
The Canadian Olympic Committee unveiled plans for Canada Olympic House, which will serve as a gathering place for athletes, fans and supporters at the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The house will be located on the east coast of South Korea near Gangneung Olympic Park. A ceremonial opening is set for Feb. 7 and the house will officially open to fans on Feb. 10.
The Canadian Olympic Committee still has yet to provide a firm number for its medal aspirations at the Winter Games. Chef de mission Isabelle Charest said Monday that Canada hopes to contend for the top spot.
"We've been performing so well on the international circuit," Charest said. "We know that we can compete against all the countries and we're aiming to be first. We're going for podiums."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.